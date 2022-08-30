HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a market leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, announced the launch of the company's Employee Ownership Plan (EOP) for its employees.

RESA Power Launches Industry-First Employee Ownership Plan

All RESA Power full-time employees, who are not already stockholders and who have logged one year of tenure, received a one-time grant of 6,000 shares in the Company at no cost. Under the Company's 5-year growth business plan, those shares could be worth potentially several months of salary at the exit.

The landmark RESA Power EOP is the first of its kind for the power systems services industry and structured to achieve 100% employee participation, including acquired companies, once the one year of full-time tenure is achieved.

"RESA Power is proud to take a bold step within our industry and put a plan in place to reward all of our employees with a stake in the company," said, Monte Roach, Chief Executive Officer at RESA Power. "RESA Power is committed to growing the business and market share by mobilizing employees to act as owners and embrace opportunities with the 'One RESA' mindset by driving performance and creating sustainable value for our employees, customers, and investors."

Current and prospective full-time employees who reach one year of tenure in the future will also be granted the one-time stock grant, with a value recalculated based on the present-day value of the company at the time.

Christine Brooks, Chief Human Resources Officer added, "The Employee Ownership Plan at RESA Power is the first-of-its kind benefit in our sector and a powerful lever to demonstrate our commitment to employees and core cultural competencies. The plan aims to retain RESA's strong existing talent pool and give us a strong differentiator in the labor marketplace. By providing RESA Power employees a noteworthy level of ownership, we all share in the success and growth of the business."

The RESA Power shares were issued with the financial support and backing of the owner, Investcorp, and in recognition of the employee's service and contributions to RESA Power, regardless of location and salary level. Investcorp partnered with RESA Power in December 2021 and has been supportive in accelerating the company's growth ambitions both organically and through M&A with two acquisitions to date.

Amit Gaind, Partner at Investcorp, commented, "Aligning the interests of RESA Power employees with those of the Company through share ownership represents a positive step in our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration journey. Investcorp is looking forward to supporting the RESA Power team as they pursue the significant opportunities in front of them."

About RESA Power

RESA Power, a portfolio company of Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, is a market leader in power systems services and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment used in mission critical environments. With locations across the United States and Canada, RESA Power is uniquely capable of ensuring our customers' critical power systems are safe, reliable, and operating at peak efficiency. The technicians and engineers at RESA Power are experts in testing and servicing transformers, relays, breakers and other key components of power distribution and control systems. RESA Power also provides quick turn-around custom manufactured or retrofit switchgear and breaker solutions and maintains an extensive inventory of obsolete and hard-to-find components. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit www.resapower.com or follow us @RESAPower on LinkedIn

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

Investcorp has today 13 offices across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2022, Investcorp Group had US $42.7 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 480 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media contacts:

RESA Power

Julia Baranava

[email protected]

(832)900-8343

Investcorp

Katherine Segura

[email protected]

(929)528-5248

SOURCE RESA Power