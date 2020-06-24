RESA's Survey of Americans Finds 74% of Consumers Want to Select Their Own Energy Supplier

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA), the nation's leading trade association representing competitive retail energy suppliers, released the findings of a national scientific poll that indicates three out of four voters want options and choice when selecting their energy suppliers or providers. The results are released in conjunction with National Energy Shopping Day , which is created by RESA and published in Chase's Calendar of Events 2020 .

The survey was conducted by Ragnar Research Partners . Interviews included 1,000 Likely Voters (LVs) nationwide. Quotas on age, gender, ethnicity, education, and region were used to ensure a representative distribution. The study's margin of error is ±3%.

The survey found a strong sense of importance for choice (76%) when deciding on consumer products such as cell phone or ISP plans. This sentiment is carried over to a near equal number of voters who agree (74%) that consumers should be able to shop for energy suppliers in the same way.

"It is clear that the majority of Americans want the right to choose their electric providers and suppliers," said President of RESA, Matt White. "With only 14 states offering consumers a right to choose (or 28%), while three-quarters of Americans want a choice, clearly there is a disconnect. The data should shine a light on the reality of the situation for state legislatures to make more informed decisions on behalf of the people they represent going forward."

Additionally, a majority of voters (58%) want energy to be a competitive marketplace and let competition drive down costs, although a plurality (49%) believes investors should be the ones to bear the cost of expanding energy infrastructure.

Those who are less satisfied with their energy supplier want increased competition, while those who are more satisfied are more willing to bear the cost of infrastructure expansion. A majority of voters (70%) are more likely to support increased competition among energy suppliers if it leads to an increase in low-cost, green energy options.

Similar to choosing an Internet or telephone service provider, consumers in some states can choose an electricity and natural gas supplier for their home or business. This choice is a significant change over traditional utility service, in which an energy consumer has no choice but to purchase from a monopoly utility service provider offering few or no options in terms of energy management tools, renewable energy and efficiency, and pricing.

"National Energy Shopping Day was created to educate consumers, regulators, and legislators on the benefits of retail choice," said Tracy McCormick, executive director of RESA. "These benefits include setting efficient prices, development of innovative products and services, and the ability to efficiently meet clean energy policy objectives."

For competition to be effective, all consumers must be afforded the right to shop for competitively priced energy products and services, just as they do for other services. Voters are ready for energy options in the marketplace and want more players in the game, such as green energy suppliers, to reduce costs.

A copy of the survey and more information on National Energy Shopping Day can be found at nationalenergyshoppingday.org .

ABOUT RESA

The Retail Energy Supply Association is a broad and diverse group of retail energy suppliers who share the common vision that competitive retail energy markets deliver a more efficient, customer-oriented outcome than a regulated utility structure. RESA is devoted to working with all stakeholders to promote vibrant and sustainable competitive retail energy markets for residential, commercial and industrial consumers. For more information visit: resausa.org . Follow RESA on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

