Rescale and Hyundai Motor Group Collaborate to Accelerate Mobility Innovation by Building a Multi-Cloud High Performance Computing Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale Inc., the leader in enterprise big compute, in cooperation with Hyundai Motors Group, today announced that they are building a multi-cloud high performance computing (HPC) environment for innovating in the smart mobility industry. This new agile environment will allow researchers to expand capacity via the cloud and break through the physical limitations of traditional research and development.

"Close collaboration between IT and the field is essential for Hyundai Motor's digital transformation strategy," said JungSik Suh, Senior Vice President and Head of ICT Division of Hyundai Motor Group. "We are pleased that the Rescale cloud platform will be the venue for this collaboration, and expect it to increase research efficiency by moving away from the physical limitations of a static on-premise environment."

Adding more cloud capacity and power to high performance computing allows mobility researchers to run critical digital simulations with faster iterations, enabling more rapid technological breakthroughs such as the development of AI-powered autonomous vehicles or enhancing automotive fuel efficiency and safety features. The Rescale turnkey platform makes it possible to easily run hundreds of simulation software on a multi-cloud high performance computing infrastructure, allowing researchers to scale and accelerate research as needed on a single platform, accessible at anytime and anywhere.

Until now, the Hyundai Motor Group Research Institute's Aerodynamic Development Team was restricted by the resources of an existing on-premise infrastructure, limiting the number of simulation tasks that could be processed simultaneously. By moving to a customized multi-cloud environment powered by Rescale, Hyundai Motor Group researchers will be able to scale simulations according to need, allowing for significantly more tasks to run simultaneously with optimized team collaboration, and ultimately leading to a faster time to market.

"As an intelligent control plane for big compute, Rescale enables researchers to collaborate seamlessly, and ensures simulation workloads always run on the most performant architectures from our multi-cloud provider infrastructure network," said Edward Hsu VP of Product at Rescale. "We are pleased to be working with Hyundai Motor Group to drive unprecedented mobility innovation."

