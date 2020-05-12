ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q1 2020 Financial Statements
ResCap Liquidating Trust
May 12, 2020, 13:50 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended March 31, 2020, along with its quarterly Beneficiary Letter and tax letter have been posted to the Trust's website, rescapliquidatingtrust.com/.
SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust
