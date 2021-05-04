ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q1 2021 Financial Statements
May 04, 2021, 13:51 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended March 31, 2021, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap
