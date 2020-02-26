ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q4 2019 Financial Statements
Feb 26, 2020, 14:28 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended December 31, 2019, along with its quarterly Beneficiary Letter and tax letter have been posted to the Trust's website, rescapliquidatingtrust.com/.
In addition, the 2019 Trust Beneficiary Tax Worksheet for U.S. Federal Income Tax has been posted to the Trust's website. The 2019 Tax worksheets for State Specific Income Tax Purposes for Beneficiaries of Trust Units for the calendar year 2019 will be posted at a later date after all Trust state tax returns have been completed.
SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust
