ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q4 2019 Financial Statements

News provided by

ResCap Liquidating Trust

Feb 26, 2020, 14:28 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended December 31, 2019, along with its quarterly Beneficiary Letter and tax letter have been posted to the Trust's website, rescapliquidatingtrust.com/.

Q4 2019 Beneficiary Letter
View PDF
Q4 2019 Beneficiary Letter
2019 Year End Financial Statements
View PDF
2019 Year End Financial Statements
Q4 2019 Tax Letter
View PDF
Q4 2019 Tax Letter
2019 Tax Schedules
View PDF
2019 Tax Schedules
Q4 2019 Beneficiary Letter 2019 Year End Financial Statements Q4 2019 Tax Letter 2019 Tax Schedules

In addition, the 2019 Trust Beneficiary Tax Worksheet for U.S. Federal Income Tax has been posted to the Trust's website. The 2019 Tax worksheets for State Specific Income Tax Purposes for Beneficiaries of Trust Units for the calendar year 2019 will be posted at a later date after all Trust state tax returns have been completed. 

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust

Related Links

http://www.rescapliquidatingtrust.com

You just read:

ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q4 2019 Financial Statements

News provided by

ResCap Liquidating Trust

Feb 26, 2020, 14:28 ET