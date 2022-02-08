ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting of Q4 2021 Financial Statements
ResCap Liquidating Trust
Feb 08, 2022, 13:47 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended December 31, 2021, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap
