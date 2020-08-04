ResCap Liquidating Trust Announces Thirteenth Distribution to Unitholders

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution of $.3601 per unit to holders of units of beneficial interest in the trust, totaling $35.6 million. The distribution will be paid on August 31, 2020 to unit holders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2020.

The entire distribution of $.3601 per unit will consist of Trust income that the Trust believes is U.S. source income subject to U.S. federal withholding tax to the extent allocable to unit holders that are not U.S. persons (or in certain circumstances do not otherwise establish their status as U.S. persons under applicable rules). Because the Trust does not have the necessary information concerning the identity and tax status of its unit holders, the trust will distribute the gross amount of the distribution to brokers (through DTC) and anticipates that the required tax withholding will be effected by U.S. brokers (or other nominees), who should treat the entire distribution of $.3601 per unit as U.S. source income subject to federal withholding. As a result, the Trust anticipates that unit holders subject to withholding will receive a distribution net of the required withholding.

Unit holders should consult their tax advisors with respect to the tax treatment of the distribution.

