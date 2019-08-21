Rescue Dog Wins National Title, Has Yet to Win Heart of Forever Family

STERLING, Ill., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dog Day is Aug. 26, 2019, and one special pooch has emerged to spread an important message. Arlo was found by the side of a country highway. His rescuers didn't know much about his life, but at about 10 years old, it was clear from his appearance he'd had a long rough road. Once safe, he was quickly groomed to remove layers of filth and pounds of painful matted fur. Arlo's transformation was so dramatic in fact, it won him the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in the 2019 Dirty Dogs Contest. Arlo is now hoping his new look – and new title – will help him find a family of his own. It's stories like Arlo's that inspire the annual Dirty Dogs contest from pet industry leaders Wahl and GreaterGood.org. By spotlighting the influence grooming can have on dog adoption, and awarding the contest winners with grant money, it's their hope more dogs will find forever homes.

Visit the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com) to see hundreds of amazing makeovers, including the finalists and winner of the 2019 Dirty Dogs Contest.

"Most dogs enter shelters wearing the effects of their harsh lives, making it difficult for adoptive families to see the worthy animal underneath," says Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "It's amazing the impact grooming can make, and Arlo is a perfect example. Once he was freed from the dirty and matted fur, his lovable face and personality was revealed."

About the Dirty Dogs Contest



Millions of dogs enter shelters each year, and the vast majority of them are dirty and matted. Unfortunately, less than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need. For the past eight years, it has been Wahl's mission to draw attention to this problem with their annual Dirty Dogs Contest.

This year, more than 100 gallons of Wahl's pet shampoo was donated to shelters in need, helping to wash and ready more than 20,000 dogs for adoption. In turn, the shelters posted hundreds of incredible transformations to the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com). Ten of the most dramatic makeovers from the gallery were selected to participate in the contest, and public votes determined the top three winners.

Lost Fantasy Rescue in Ceres, Va., the rescue organization that saved Arlo, will receive a $5,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, German Shepherd Rescue Orange County in Newport Beach, Calif., the rescue who submitted second place winner Zorro, will receive a $2,000 grant, and third place dog Gaston earned $1,000 for National Mill Dog Rescue in Peyton, Colo.

"The general public will often walk by a severely matted dog in the shelters because it is unappealing to them," explains Sarah Dutton, Founder and Program Executor of Lost Fantasy Rescue. "But once groomed, the same dog will have multiple people interested because they can now see the real dog that was hidden underneath. Plus the dog's comfort level increases 1,000%."

View before and after photos of the contest winners and finalists, as well as hundreds of other dog makeovers, in the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com).

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 11 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $175 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, GreaterGood.org visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Download Images of the Top 10 Dirty Dogs, including Arlo: https://cloudmke.hoffmanyork.com/url/u36sj3k47h7b27s7

