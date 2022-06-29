Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market to witness USD 8.04 Bn growth | Driven by the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing research and development services | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global research and development outsourcing services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have established a strong footprint in diversified geographies. They are leveraging advanced technologies to offer high-quality R and D outsourcing services to end-users. Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, Infosys Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mindfire Solutions, Mindtree Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing research and development services, increasing need to focus on core competencies, and increased access to the global talent pool will offer immense growth opportunities, issues caused by inefficient communication, the threat of compromise on research and development quality, and the threat to data security and privacy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global research and development outsourcing services market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Telecommunications



Semiconductor



Others

The automotive industry is the prime end-user of research and development outsourcing services. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles globally.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

North America will have the largest share of the market. About 46% of the market growth is expected to originate from the region. The increasing demand for R&D outsourcing services from industries such as aerospace, semiconductor, and consumer electronics is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the construction of new data centers and the renovation of existing data centers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the research and development outsourcing services market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our research and development outsourcing services market report covers the following areas:

Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the research and development outsourcing services market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the research and development outsourcing services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist research and development outsourcing services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the research and development outsourcing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the research and development outsourcing services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of research and development outsourcing services market vendors

Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cyient Ltd., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, Infosys Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KPIT Technologies Ltd., Mindfire Solutions, Mindtree Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.

10.4 Capgemini Service SAS

10.5 IAV GmbH

10.6 Infosys Ltd.

10.7 Kistler Holding AG

10.8 KPIT Technologies Ltd.

10.9 Mindtree Ltd.

10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10.11 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

