Research And Peer Support Drive Conference On Life-Threatening Lung Disease

Pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive and debilitating disease that leads to scarring of the lungs, affects 200,000 Americans. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year. There is no known cure.

"The PFF Summit is the premier international meeting that brings together physicians, nurses, patients, caregivers and researchers who have a shared mission of working together to advance the care of people with pulmonary fibrosis," said Dr. Joseph Lasky, co-chair of the PFF Summit 2019 and chair of the Research Review Committee for the PFF. Dr. Anoop Nambiar, pulmonologist at the University of Texas San Antonio and Dot Delarosa, PFF Ambassador, lung transplant recipient and San Antonio resident, are also co-chairing the conference.

The biennial conference will feature sessions for healthcare providers, patients, caregivers, transplant recipients, researchers, industry members and individuals who have lost a loved one to PF. Renowned researchers in the field will also deliver presentations on treating and collaborating with PF patients.

Dr. Edith Perez, Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic and Director of the Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer Translational Genomics program, studies genetic and genomic biomarkers in order to accelerate personalized therapies for breast cancer. In her keynote address, she will discuss how her translational medicine approach in breast cancer may further advance the care of patients with PF.

Bray Patrick-Lake, MFS, Director of Stakeholder Engagement at the Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University, will share her unique experiences to empower the patients in clinical trials and patient-centered research. Patrick-Lake will address opportunities to engage patients as active participants in the clinical trial process, not only as study subjects but also as key thought leaders in the development of clinical trials.

Conference tracks include continuing medical education (CME) and maintenance of certification (MOC) for physicians, and continuing education (CE) programs for nurses, respiratory therapists and pharmacists. Sessions for patients and caregivers feature topics such as supplemental oxygen, mindfulness and mental health, palliative care, the lung transplant experience, and research and clinical trials.

The PFF invites academic and industry researchers to submit abstracts of their scientific research for the Summit poster presentation. The Call for Abstracts will open June 10 and close Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. EDT.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, are lead sponsors of the PFF Summit.

For conference information and registration, visit pffsummit.org.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733) or 312.587.9272 from outside the U.S.

