Research and Shop Plastics with Boedeker's Powerful New Website

"We are very excited with the launch of our new website as it brings our 15 million-dollar plastics and composites inventory online. Customers now have the option to order online with our same day shipping & cut to size service with many materials in hard to find sizes. They can select from thousands of sizes in sheet and rod for maximum yield and cost savings," said Founder & President, Marvin Boedeker.

Interactive Material Selection Tools

The new Boedeker website features close to 1,000 pages and includes a catalog of over 650 commercially available plastic and composite sheet, rod and tube materials with complete specification and property data sheets. Material choices can be narrowed down by selecting different thermal, electrical, compliance and other key properties. Once a group of materials are narrowed down, the product comparison feature allows clients to compare up to 5 materials to help quickly select the right material for the job. Once selected, customers can get pricing, order online and have many of the materials shipped same day.

"We specialize in technical support and the new online catalog and selection tools give our customers additional technical resources that are available 24-7 to help with material selection by application, which saves valuable time when researching materials and aids in selecting the right plastic or composite for their applications," said General Manager, Mike Raindl.

Additional Technical Resources

Customers also have multiple quoting options for custom materials, machined and injection molded plastic parts on the new website. Other features include detailed information on Boedeker's complete capabilities, additional technical resources related to machining guidelines, plastics identification guidelines, safety data sheets, chemical resistance guides, industry specific information, application information and much more. With the wide selection of commercially available plastic and composite materials this website is a powerful resource for materials research, comparison, technical support and online shopping on a single website.

Since 1984, Boedeker Plastics, Inc. has focused on customer service and technical support. Offering the most diverse, largest single-location inventory of engineering plastic & composite sheet, rod and tube, with cut-to-size and same day shipments. Along with injection molding and an ISO Certified 9001 & 13485 certified precision machine shop with over 80 CNC machines dedicated to machining plastic and composite parts.

