Research Antibodies Market Size Is Projected to Reach $6.35 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 6.5% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 6.5% From 2021-2028. Increasing application scope of research antibodies in stem cells, oncology, immunology, and neurobiology emerge as the major driving force for the global market growth. Additionally, its increasing use to develop therapies for numerous chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer and COVID-19 is anticipated to augment the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to boost genomics research is another key factor for the global market's development.

Key Highlights of Research Antibodies Market

Based on product , the primary antibodies segment dominated the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to its rising adoption in the major R&D activities .

, dominated the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to its . In terms of type , the monoclonal antibodies accounted for the majority of the market share and are anticipated to take this lead ahead in the years to come. They have better sensitivity for antigen detection and have good staining properties for a variety of applications.

, accounted for the majority of the market share and are anticipated to take this lead ahead in the years to come. They have for a variety of applications. Based on the source , the mouse segment emerged as the high revenue share generator in the global market. Market expansion is likely to be boosted by improvements in the development process of mouse-based research antibodies , such as the use of hybridoma technology, which aids in the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies in a variety of specialized cells.

, emerged as the high revenue share generator in the global market. Market expansion is likely to be boosted by , such as the use of hybridoma technology, which aids in the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies in a variety of specialized cells. In terms of end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment continuously dominated the market and this trend is predicted to continue during the forecast period, on account of the rise in the use of research antibodies during drug discovery and development.

Regional Developments

The regional market in North America is dominated by the United States and Canada, which are among the largest markets for research antibodies. The research antibodies market in the United States and Canada is growing at a rapid rate as a result of increasing high investments in the development of structure-based drug design models, rising research in the fields of primary and secondary antibodies, and growing focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins associated antibodies, biomolecules, and genes.

Competitive Outlook

An increase in the number of players investing in modern technologies and partnering with other key players is expected to have a major impact on research antibodies market progress. Several market players are currently concentrating their efforts on forming effective joint ventures, acquisitions, and/or collaborations to grow their respective customer bases. The market's major players have upgraded manufacturing facilities and are engaged in various R&D activities. Major participants such : Agilnet Technologies, Abcam Plc, Atlas Antibodies, Becton Dickinson & Company, Biolegend, Bio-rad Laboratories, Cell Signalling Technology, Danaher Corporation, F.Hoffman-La Roche, Genscript , Illumina , Immunoprecise Antibodies , Lonza Group, Merck Millipore, Perkin Elme Inc, Perkinelmer Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the research antibodies market report on the basis of product, type, technology, source, application, end-use and region:

Research Antibodies, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Primary

Secondary

Research Antibodies, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Research Antibodies, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunoprecipitation

ELISA

Other Technologies

Research Antibodies, Source Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Mouse

Rabbit

Goat

Other Sources

Research Antibodies, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Oncology

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Other Applications

Research Antibodies, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Antibodies, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

U. S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

