Research Antibodies Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Major market drivers include a rise in R&D initiatives undertaken by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and government bodies, an increase in neurobiology and stem cell research, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic collaborations among various key players.

Key Insights & Findings:

In 2020, primary antibodies held a dominant share in terms of revenue in the product segment owing to greater specificity, therefore, leading to increase adoption in R&D activities

Monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2020, as they offer higher sensitivity for the detection of antigens and also showcase efficient staining properties for various applications

The neurobiology segment is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases that have limited treatment options and the rise in R&D activities by biotech companies and academic institutes

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were dominant in terms of revenue amongst all end-users in 2020, owing to the increased adoption of research antibodies in drug development and discovery

In 2020, North America accounted for the substantial revenue share which is attributable to the high presence of many biotechnologies as well as biopharmaceutical manufacturers, research academies, and laboratories

Read 140 page market research report, "Research Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Primary, Secondary), By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies), By Technology, By Source, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

An increase in the usage of research antibodies to develop therapies for various chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS, India) developed antibodies against chikungunya viral infection. These antibody structures were developed to aid scientists in understanding various aspects of virus pathogenesis entailing further research on antiviral therapies. Growing government funds and initiatives for R&D are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. According to the 2018-2019 Australian Budget, approximately USD 94 million was estimated for four years for new industry collaborations, research as well as new biomedical and medical programs.

Additionally, a rise in funds invested by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to enhance proteomics and genomics research is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2017, Biognosys Inc. raised USD 5 million in funds to increase, advance, and develop next-generation proteomics products and workflow for high throughput and high content protein analysis. The rise in the number of major players investing in advanced technologies and collaborating with other key players is also anticipated to impact market potential positively in the near future. For instance, Abcellera uses technologically advanced techniques to test antibodies from single B cells, map and screen natural immune responses, and discover novel antibody therapies. The company has also partnered with Sanofi, Pfizer, Teva, Merck, and GSK to discover and develop new antibody-based therapies. Moreover, the launch of novel antibody structures for the diagnosis of various diseases is also a major factor expected to boost market growth. For instance, in August 2018, BioGenex launched a range of new antibodies for its use in cancer immunohistochemistry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of product, type, technology, source, application, end-use, and region:

Research Antibodies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Primary



Secondary

Research Antibodies Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies



Polyclonal Antibodies

Research Antibodies Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Immunohistochemistry



Immunofluorescence



Western Blotting



Flow Cytometry



Immunoprecipitation



ELISA



Other Technologies

Research Antibodies Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Mouse



Rabbit



Goat



Other Sources

Research Antibodies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Infectious Diseases



Immunology



Oncology



Stem Cells



Neurobiology



Other Applications

Research Antibodies End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Academic & Research Institutes



Contract Research Organizations



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Antibodies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Australia





India





Japan





Singapore





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Research Antibodies Market

Abcam Plc

Bio-rad Laboratories

Becton Dickinson & Company

& Company Merck Millipore

Lonza Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer, Inc.

