Research at MUSC demonstrates that CAO Group's Aegis VacStation is found to eliminate 100% spatter and 99.8% aerosol in high-speed handpiece dental procedures

The study was conducted through the following protocol: placing a fluorescing dye in the waterline of the high-speed handpiece; a high-speed handpiece procedure was performed as normal, using a manikin head analogue; the spatter was measured by tracing of the dye and aerosol with particle sizes of 2.5um or less, using a particle counter on the operator's face area. A variety of devices, including high-volume evacuators (HVEs), isolation devices, a new innovative cheek retractor and CAO's Aegis VacStation were tested in the study. Detailed testing protocol and results are available upon request.

"Eliminating spatter and aerosol at the point of generation is the most effective method to contain spatter and aerosol before they reach the operators. The spatter and aerosol ejection patterns exiting the mouth travel at a speed of 34 to 171 feet per second, depending on the RPMs of the dental handpiece. We designed the Aegis VacStation scientifically to cover the ejection pattern and catch spatter and aerosol right as they exit the patient's mouth," said Densen Cao, Ph.D., president of CAO.

"Based on our research results, Aegis VacStation demonstrated that it can effectively eliminate spatter and aerosol to protect practitioners. HVE and isolation devices alone are very helpful – but not 100% at the removal of spatter and aerosol," said John Comisi, D.D.S., associate professor in the Department of Oral Rehabilitation at MUSC and leading author for the study.

Comisi's MUSC colleague, Walter Renne, D.M.D., a professor in the Department of Oral Rehabilitation, agreed. "We are actively researching effective methods to provide a spatter and aerosol-free dental practice under this pandemic. Aegis VacStation solved the problem scientifically. We are teaming up with CAO for next generation spatter and aerosol-free devices, which will be introduced to the market soon," he said.

The Aegis VacStation features a 12-inch transparent collection cup; flexible tubing; three stage filters, including moisture filter, HEPA 13 filter and an active carbon filter; and UVC LED light. The device can be placed on the floor or ceiling mounted.

About the CAO Group, Inc.

The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO) is a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental, medical, forensic, and LED lighting products. With more than 160 patents, CAO has created many technologies that benefited engaged industries. Notable innovations include LED curing light, modern diode laser, LED forensic light, LED lamps, medicament strips, new caries prevention method, laser curing light, reversible cement, and others. The mission for CAO is to provide easier, faster, and better products to its customers.

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the oldest medical school in the South as well as the state's only integrated academic health sciences center with a unique charge to serve the state through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates and trains more than 3,000 students and nearly 800 residents in six colleges: Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy. MUSC brought in more than $271 million in biomedical research funds in fiscal year 2020, continuing to lead the state in obtaining National Institutes of Health funding, with more than $129.9 million. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Comprising some 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians' practice plan and nearly 325 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties. In 2020, for the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of $3.2 billion. The more than 17,000 MUSC team members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers and scientists who deliver groundbreaking education, research, technology and patient care.

