Research Finds Girls' Schools Graduate Global Changemakers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduates of girls' schools have a definitive edge over their coeducated peers. Research has identified several key areas in which girls' schools are better preparing their students for success, particularly when it comes to advancing social, environmental, and political causes globally.

When compared to graduates of coeducational schools, girls' school graduates:

are more likely to help promote racial understanding ;

; value improving their understanding of other countries and cultures;

of other countries and cultures; count their desire to understand others with different beliefs as a strength;

as a strength; view their ability to work cooperatively with diverse people as a strength;

with diverse people as a strength; are more likely to participate in community action programs;

programs; are more likely to engage in environmentally minded programs;

programs; are more active in volunteerism ;

; are more likely to plan to vote ;

; are more likely to communicate their opinion about a cause; and

about a cause; and are more likely to value keeping up with political affairs and influencing the political structure.

"Girls' school graduates are engaged global change-makers," said National Coalition of Girls' Schools (NCGS) Executive Director Megan Murphy. "Now, more than any other moment in history, it's important to educate girls to become the women we need to solve the world's biggest challenges."

Girls' school graduate Amb. Susan Rice, U.S. National Security Advisor (2013-2017) and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2009-2013), will be interviewed by girls' school students about social issues of importance to them including ending systemic racism and the value of using one's voice—and vote—to enact change. Conducting the interview will be Nisa Quarles, a senior at Amb. Rice's alma mater, National Cathedral School in D.C., and Opeyemi Ogundele, a junior at Young Women's College Preparatory Academy in Houston. The interview will close the NCGS Virtual Educating Girls Symposium, Building Inclusive, Anti-Racist School Communities, on October 26 and 28, 2020.

ABOUT NATIONAL COALITION OF GIRLS' SCHOOLS

The leading advocate for girls' schools, NCGS connects and collaborates globally with individuals, schools, and organizations dedicated to educating and empowering girls. Across North America and beyond, NCGS represents more than 260 girls' schools (independent, public, charter, religiously affiliated), 26,000 educators, 115,000 students, and one million alumnae. NCGS supports its member school educators through advocacy, research, professional development, and networking.

