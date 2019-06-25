Research highlights that the market generated $35.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period, 2018-2023

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the value registered by the global industrial automation in 2018 and where is it expected to reach by the end of 2023?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global industrial automation software market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global industrial automation software market?

• What are the major technological trends in the global industrial automation market across different regions?



• How much revenue is expected to be generated by:

o different software types, such as planning & designing management, operation management, maintenance and monitoring management, and training management, during the forecast period?

o different development types, such as on-premises and cloud, during the forecast period?

o different end-users, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, FMCG, oil & gas, metal & machining, and others, during the forecast period?

• Who are the key players present in the global industrial automation software market?

• What is the growth potential of the global industrial automation software market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World?



Global Industrial Automation Software Market, 2018-2023



The global industrial automation software industry analysis conducted highlights that the market generated $35.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The industrial automation software market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency required in manufacturing process and proliferation of new digital industrial technologies such as industry 4.0 and industrial IoT. In the span of three years (2016-2018), the industry has witnessed several product launches and research and development activities from software developers.



Expert Quote on the Global Industrial Automation Software Market



"North America is currently dominating the global industrial automation market. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils a great potential for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the analysis, the presence of major economies, particularly the U.S. and China, is majorly contributing to the overall growth of the market."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Industrial Automation Software Market



The report titled global industrial automation software industry provides an in-depth analysis of the key development strategies and market drivers, challenges, and opportunities prevailing in the industry. The report provides an extensive insight into various forms of developments, trends, and key participants.



The purpose of the market study is to gain a holistic view of the global industrial automation software report in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and research advancements in the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global industrial automation software market.



Market Segmentation



The industrial automation software market is broadly categorized as planning and designing management software, operation management software, maintenance and monitoring management software, and training management software.The operation management industrial automation software segment held the largest share of the overall market share in 2018.



This is due to the wide adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), human-machine interface (HMI) and manufacturing operations management (MOM) software among the end users.



North America region held the highest market share in the overall industrial automation software market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This is mainly because of the maximum number of industrial automation software companies being situated in North America and large number of end-user industries present in the region.



Key Companies Operating in the Global Industrial Automation Software Market



Some of the key players in the global industrial automation software market are ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., CANNON-Automata, Emerson Electric CO., OMRON Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, Parsec Automation Corp, General Electric, Werum IT Solutions, and Aegis Industrial Software Corporation. Moreover, a number of start-up companies have ventured into the market to provide industrial automation software solutions for varied end users.



