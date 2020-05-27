Research in Opioid Utilization, Migraine Therapy and Preterm Birth Recognized with AMCP Foundation Best Poster Awards

Best Poster by a Student Pharmacist: Waverly Yang, University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, Austin, Tex. Her research, "The association of prescription opioid utilization and expenditures with metropolitan and nonmetropolitan status a retrospective analysis using Texas Medicaid pharmacy claims data," expresses the population alignment with the national trend of rural patients having a higher likelihood of receiving an opioid prescription than patients in urban areas. Payer insights into patterns like residential location and prescribing habits inspire innovative approaches to reducing opioid-related deaths and expenditures.

Best Poster by a Resident or Fellow: Kayla Thompson, PharmD, Pharmacy Resident, Gateway Health Plan, Pittsburgh, Pa. Payers critically assess therapies entering the market to ensure optimal patient outcomes. The entrance of novel calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors in 2018 provided chronic migraine sufferers another treatment option. In Dr. Thompson's study, "Evaluation of persistence, switch patterns, and costs among migraine patients utilizing CGRP inhibitors in a U.S. Medicaid population," 2018-2019 Pennsylvania Medicaid claims data were used to evaluate changes in CGRP utilization and costs.

Best Poster by a Graduate Student: Shiyu Zhang, MS, PhD Candidate, University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, Austin, Tex. "Progesterone (17-alpha hydroxyprogesterone caproate) utilization and adherence in women with a high-risk pregnancy: a study of two databases," identifies variables that may influence a patient's ability to receive optimal therapy for preterm birth (PTB). In Ms. Zhang's retrospective analysis, claims data were used to assess statistical significance of progesterone utilization and adherence. Although utilization of guidelines directed therapy for PTB has increased since 2013, the gap remains between patients indicated for therapy and patients who access therapy.

"We re-imagined this program after AMCP 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic," says Foundation Executive Director Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE. "Our new virtual format illustrates how we continue to elevate excellence in research as we adapt to the current environment. Supporting junior investigators who are building careers in health care services research is more important than ever before."

Since 2002, AMCP Foundation's Best Poster Competitions have provided an opportunity for student pharmacists and new practitioners to demonstrate analytic expertise along with presentation, poster development and technical skills. Winners receive a $500 prize and a one-year AMCP membership. AMCP Foundation also periodically invites established researchers to compete for topical Best Poster Awards.

