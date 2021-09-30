Research Innovations, Inc. Welcomes Brian Drzewiecki as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to have Brian join the RII team to help lead our scalability efforts," said Jack Harrington, CEO of RII. "The company has reached an exciting milestone of over 250 employees. Having a leader like Brian, with proven experience successfully executing through this next phase of growth, in the COO and CFO role is crucial to facilitate our continued growth and delivery of value."

"Brian's extensive leadership in finance and operations will allow us to ensure that as we grow, we continue to leverage and extend our expertise in agile software development, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, advanced cyber capabilities, and Joint All-Domain Command and Control to deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Rich Briggs, Founder and CTO of RII.

Drzewiecki brings over two decades of experience in finance and operations across multiple business types and industries, including aerospace and defense, commercial aerospace, and construction. He has successfully fulfilled executive leadership roles with financial and operational responsibilities at multiple companies across government and commercial sectors, including a publicly traded aerospace and defense company with 3,600 employees and an annual revenue of $800 million.

"RII has a uniquely strong culture and an extraordinary track record of growth and success. I am honored to join RII and work alongside such dedicated and talented colleagues," said Drzewiecki. "I am a mission-focused leader and serving our national security interests is truly inspiring. I look forward to leading financial and operational efforts that will enable RII's continued success, producing focused solutions to our customers' most challenging problems for information, cyber, and data analytics."

With offices in Alexandria, VA, Melbourne, FL, and San Antonio, TX, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and select international customers. RII is a leader in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

