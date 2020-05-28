Research Innovations, Inc. wins Call Order to deliver advanced data analytics to the Department of Justice's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc., a technology solutions company with expertise in big data analytics and artificial intelligence, announced its receipt of a Call Order to provide advanced data analytics technology to the Department of Justice's (DOJ's) Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS). RII's team will provide both technology and subject matter experts to help DOJ investigators and attorneys integrate and understand the department's complex and expansive data. Working directly with DOJ end users, the RII team will enable investigative teams to quickly identify and explore connections and patterns that indicate suspicious financial activities.

The RII Team, which is comprised of RII, Eastport Analytics, DataWalk, BreakForth Solutions, and Ernst & Young, will apply its Search and Investigative Flexible Toolkit (SIFT) technology. SIFT is a comprehensive and agile technology platform that ingests and integrates massive amounts of structured and unstructured data. It performs advanced data analytics, creates actionable intelligence for planning, law enforcement, and crime prevention, and securely and collaboratively shares results within and across investigative teams. The intuitive user experience of DataWalk and other SIFT components were critical factors in securing this award.

This project brings RII's cutting-edge solutions to a new set of customers, growing its impact across industries and around the world. Ellen Minderman, RII's VP of Special Programs and Operations commented that "the RII Team has proven expertise in deploying SIFT's advanced technologies in the law enforcement, military, intelligence, financial services, insurance, legal and healthcare environments. We are excited to bring our team's SIFT technology to the DOJ and look forward to leveraging its advanced capability and cost-effectiveness to a wide range of additional DOJ requirements going forward." Jack Harrington, RII's CEO, cited the company's core purpose in demonstrating his enthusiasm for the new opportunity, saying, "RII's core purpose is to create RIIdiculously Awesome™ solutions that make the world safer, and we're excited for this opportunity to work with new partners and to apply our capabilities to DOJ's data analytics challenges."

This call order was competitively awarded under the DOJ's Data Analytics Solutions and Services Blanket Purchase Agreement.

With offices nationwide, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, cyber, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously AwesomeTM solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

SOURCE Research Innovations, Inc.

