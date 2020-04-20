Research Innovations, Inc. wins contract to provide JC2 software prototypes to the Canadian Joint Warfare Centre

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a technology innovator with a focus in multi-domain Command and Control (MDC2) systems, advanced data analytics, and machine learning, announced its award of a 4-year contract to support the Canadian Joint Warfare Centre via the U.S. Army Geospatial Center's (AGC) GRIDS III Multi-Award Task Order Contract.

RII will provide software prototypes to support the Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) Joint Command and Control (JC2) integration. The integration will facilitate improved multilateral and coalition coordination, process automation, and intelligence systems. Ellen Minderman, RII's Vice President of Operations and Special Programs, says "We're excited to continue our close partnership with the CJWC and develop impactful prototypes that will promote enhanced coalition collaboration." This work builds upon over 10 years of RII's support to the CAF and allows for the continuation of training support and the development of Joint Targeting doctrine.

RII's JC2 prototypes will be built using its Task Coordination Framework, which currently provides MDC2 solutions for a variety of requirements from strategic to tactical, with thousands of users across the U.S. joint forces.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, San Antonio, TX, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, cyber, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously AwesomeTM solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

