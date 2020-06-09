Research Legend Gian Fulgoni Predicts WHAT'S NEXT in Marketing Metrics

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monet Analytics, the pioneering AI-powered analytics platform, and first to capture and contextualize subconscious human emotional reactions, will host a conversation on "what's next in marketing metrics" live tomorrow, June 10th at 1:00 PM EDT.

"THE WHOLE PICTURE," a new live webcast series hosted by Monet CEO, founder Dr. Anurag Bist and COO Barry Krause will moderate a candid conversation with research Hall of Famer behind the last two major industry trends, Dr. Gian Fulgoni. Register for the live webcast here.

Monet Analytics, the pioneering AI-powered analytics platform, and first to capture and contextualize subconscious human emotional reactions, will host a conversation on “what’s next in marketing metrics” live June 10th at 1:00 PM EDT with market research Hall of Famer Dr. Gian Fulgoni, Monet CEO, founder Dr. Anurag Bist and COO Barry Krause. Monet is the first multi-patented, AI-powered data analytics platform to capture and contextualize subconscious and conscious emotional reactions, at scale. It harmonizes these reactions with attitude and opinion data so decision makers can see the whole picture to validate and optimize entertainment and brand content, product design features and political messaging.

Fulgoni has been at the forefront of innovation in market research for the past four decades. As CEO of Information Resources Inc. (IRI), he and his colleagues introduced and popularized scanner-based technology for measuring actual (vs self-reported) consumer purchase behavior with new-found precision. IRI grew into a leading global supplier of retail analytics with a market value of $1.4 Billion.

Fulgoni did it again as co-founder of comScore, the new-age cross-platform measurement leader. He served as both Executive Chairman and CEO during their sky-rocketing growth.

Dr. Fulgoni is the recipient of two Lifetime Achievement Awards from the US Advertising Research Foundation and CableFax, an Erwin Ephron Demystification Award from the Advertising Research Foundation, and a Doctor of Science honoris causa degree by Lancaster University. He was inducted into the Research Hall of Fame in 2019.

About Monet

Monet has offices in Orange County, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Barcelona, Delhi , Mexico City and London. Visit Monet online at www.monetanalytics.com.

