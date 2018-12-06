Research Now SSI Opens New Operations Facility in Noida

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces that it has opened a new operations facility in Noida, India.

Approximately 200 survey programmers, data processors and project managers are located in the new facility, which is fully operational effective immediately. Supporting Research Now SSI's global operations, the single location will optimize coordination and communications within the team and provide room to expand to support the company's growing business.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now SSI, says, "Bringing our operations teams together in Noida allows us to realize considerable efficiencies and enables us to grow and scale our services. Located in a modern, central location near major transportation, it will also help us attract the talent we need to provide first-rate operational support to our customers."

Research Now SSI also has an operations center in Hyderabad, India, as well as other operational centers in Sofia, Bulgaria; Timisoara, Romania and Cebu, Philippines.

About Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI is the world's leading global provider of first-party consumer and professional data based on extensive, proprietary market research panels. Around this core asset of opted-in, managed data, the company has built innovative data services and solutions that bring the voice of the individual to the entire marketing spectrum, from research to marketing to advertising. Research Now SSI serves more than 5,800 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our range of data-driven offerings, go to www.researchnow.com.

SOURCE Research Now SSI

