DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Global and China's Valve Industries, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Topics Covered

Development environment for global and China's valve industries

valve industries Supply of and demand for valves

Analysis of major valve manufacturers in the world

Competition on the valve market

Import and export of valves in China

Driving forces and market opportunities for the valve industry

Threats and challenges to global valve industry

Prospect of global valve industry from 2019 to 2023

In 2018, the global market size of valves was approx $55 Billion, representing a CAGR of around 3.5% from 2014 to 2018.



Global leading valve manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Japan and Germany. Famous valve enterprises include Emerson, IMI, Kitz Group, Flowserve, GE, Cameron and KSB Group. They dominate the market through advanced technologies and worldwide manufacturing bases.

Global valve market is fiercely competitive and is becoming increasingly concentrated because of mergers and reorganizations. To reduce costs, many world-famous valve manufacturers are closing down their factories in North America, Europe and Japan and moving to China, India, Southeast Asia, etc.

Since China joined the WTO, its valve industry has been developing rapidly. China has the largest number of valve manufacturers and the largest volume of valve production. Currently, about 50% of global valve parts are purchased from China. More finished valve products are purchased from China considering factors like OEM. China has become the largest valve exporter in the world, but it still needs to import a large quantity of medium-high end valves every year.

There are over 1,000 valve manufacturers in China. Zhejiang is the largest and leading pump valve manufacturing base and sales center in China. Most of the valve enterprises in Zhejiang are small-sized ones, of which less than 500 have annual sales revenue above CNY 20 million and less than 50 have annual sales revenue above CNY 100 billion. China's valve market is fragmented, with CR10 below 10%.

In 2018, the production volume of valves in China was about 7.70 million tons, decreasing by about 2% YOY. Although the production volume is declining, the average price is increasing because the proportion of low-end products is decreasing. In recent years, the major driving forces for China's valve market are industries such as central air conditioning, energy, electric power and metallurgy.

For example, the market size of central air-conditioning in China exceeded CNY 90 billion in 2018. And as the Chinese government increases the investment in nuclear power, the installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 75 million kilowatts at the end of 2020. A 1-million-kilowatt nuclear power project needs refrigeration equipment worth about CNY 150 million to CNY 200 million. In the coming decade, the market size of refrigeration equipment for nuclear power projects will exceed CNY 10 billion. Meanwhile, with the increasing fixed-asset investment, big projects such as the West-to-East Gas Piping Project and the South-to-North Water Diversion Project will need a large number of valves. In addition, with the advent of industrial automation, there is an increasing demand for valves from the petrochemical industry, electric power sector, metallurgy sector, chemical industry and urban construction.

The global economy is expected to grow in the next few years, which will push up fixed-asset investment and boost the valve market. As China accelerates urbanization, industrialization and infrastructure construction, fixed-asset investment will remain a major driving force for China's economic development for a long period of time - and the development of electric power, chemical industry, metallurgy, papermaking and water treatment will stimulate the demand for valves in China. The Chinese government's policies on promoting economic growth will also drive the development of China's valve industry.

Key Topics Covered



1 Basic Concepts of Valves

1.1 Definition and Classification of Valves

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification and Uses

1.1.3 Industry Chain of Valve Manufacturing

1.2 Overview of Global Valve Industry

1.2.1 Global Supply of Valves

1.2.2 Global Demand for Valves

1.3 Development Environment for Global and China's valve Industries, 2018-2023

1.3.1 Policy Environment

1.3.2 Economic Environment

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.4.2 Data Sources



2 Supply of Valves in China, 2014-2018

2.1 Production

2.1.1 Production Capacity of Valves in China

2.1.2 Production Volume of Valves in China

2.2 Production Capacity and Production Volume of Valves by Type in China

2.3 Costs of Valve Production in China

2.3.1 Labor Costs

2.3.2 Raw Material Costs

3 Demand for Valves in China, 2014-2018

3.1 Major Factors Influencing the Demand for Valves in China

3.1.1 Government Policies

3.1.2 Economic Situation

3.2 Overview of Demand for Valves in China

3.2.1 Overall Demand

3.2.2 Valve Applications

3.3 Demand for Valves by Type in China, 2014-2018

3.3.1 Valves for Petrochemical Equipment

3.3.2 Valves for Urban Buildings and Heat Supply

3.3.3 Valves for Air-conditioners

3.3.4 Valves for Environmental Protection

3.3.5 Valves for Urban Gas Supply

3.3.6 Valves for Long-distance Oil and Natural Gas Pipelines

3.3.7 Valves for Power Stations

3.3.8 Valves for Metallurgy

3.3.9 Valves for Offshore Platforms

3.3.10 Other Valves

4 Competition on China's Valve Market, 2018-2019

4.1 Barriers to Entry in China's Valve Industry

4.1.1 Technical Barrier

4.1.2 Fund Barrier

4.1.3 Sales Channel Barrier

4.2 Competition Structure of China's Valve Industry

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Downstream Customers

4.2.3 Competition in China's Valve Industry

4.2.4 Potential Entrants

4.2.5 Substitutes for Valves

5 Import and Export of Valves in China, 2014-2018

5.1 Analysis on Import of Valves in China

5.1.1 Overview of China's Valve Imports

5.1.2 Major Sources of China's Valve Imports

5.2 Analysis on Export of Valves in China

5.2.1 Overview of China's Valve Exports

5.2.2 Major Destinations for China's Valve Exports

6 Major Valve Manufacturers in China and the World, 2018-2019

6.1 Emerson

6.2 IMI

6.3 Kitz Group

6.4 Flowserve

6.5 KSB Group

6.6 GE

6.7 Crane Company

6.8 Metso

6.9 Cameron International Corporation

6.10 Danfoss Group

6.11 Johnson Controls

6.12 Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

6.13 CNNC SUFA Technology Industry Co. Ltd.

6.14 Liangjing Group Co. Ltd.

6.15 Huanqiu Valve Group Co. Ltd.

6.16 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co. Ltd.

6.17 Hubei Hongcheng General Machinery Co. Ltd.

6.18 Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co. Ltd.

6.19 Chaoda Valves Group Co. Ltd.

6.20 Shanghai Lianggong Valve Factory Co. Ltd.

6.21 Jiangnan Valve Co. Ltd.

6.22 Lanzhou High Pressure Valve Co. Ltd.

6.23 Ningbo Amico Copper Valves Manufacturing Inc.

6.24 Shanghai Shenfei Valve Manufacture Co. Ltd.

6.25 Wuzhou Valve Co. Ltd.

6.26 Zigong High Pressure Valve Co. Ltd.

6.27 Zhuzhou Southern Valve Co. Ltd.

6.28 Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co. Ltd.

6.29 Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

6.30 Azbil Group

6.31 Caleffi SPA

6.32 Nihon KOSO Co. Ltd.

7 Prospect of Global and China's Valve Industries, 2019-2023

7.1 Factors Influencing the Development of Global and China's Valve Industries, 2019-2023

7.1.1 Market Opportunities and Driving Forces

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges

7.2 Forecast on Supply of Valves in China and the World, 2019-2023

7.2.1 Forecast on Production Capacity and Production Volume of Valves

7.2.2 Forecast on Supply of Valves by Type

7.3 Forecast on Demand for Valves in China and the World, 2019-2023

7.3.1 Forecast on Overall Demand

7.3.2 Forecast on Demand by Market Segment

List of Charts

Production Volume of Valves in China , 2014-2018

, 2014-2018 Market Size of Valves in China , 2014-2018

, 2014-2018 Export Volume of Valves in China , 2014-2018

, 2014-2018 Operation Performance of Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. 2014-2019

Operation Performance of CNNC SUFA Technology Industry Co. Ltd. 2014-2018

Export Volumes of Some Valves in China in 2018

in 2018 Forecast on Production Volume of Valves in China , 2019-2023

, 2019-2023 Forecast on Market Size of Valves in China , 2019-2023

