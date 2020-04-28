Research Solutions Announces Addition of Article Galaxy Platform to Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ENCINO, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, and its wholly owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, today announced the addition of the Article Galaxy research platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, simplifying single sign-on (SSO) set up via pre-integration with Azure Active Directory (AD).

Azure AD, Microsoft's SSO and access management service, supports more than 2,800 pre-integrated software as a service (SaaS) applications. Automated integration with Azure AD simplifies user authentication across enterprise organizations. Through centralized user account management, administrators can automatically add or remove user access to applications for entire departments. Rather than signing in to each application separately, users only need to sign on once to access all applications for which they've been provisioned access.

"We're excited to offer our customers a fast, simplified way to access Article Galaxy with the convenience of Azure SSO," said Chris Atwood, Director of Engineering and Implementation at Reprints Desk. "While we've always offered customized solutions to configure and integrate with Azure, the pre-integration makes the process a snap. Customers can simply download the Article Galaxy app from the Azure Marketplace and send us the configuration details. It really makes it easy to add secure authentication to a customer's workflow within a matter of minutes."

Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's award-winning and robust document delivery platform, provides research-driven organizations with one-click access to scientific journal articles, along with advanced literature search and reference management tools.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, Inc., simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, Reprints Desk's cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

