Research Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Research Solutions, Inc.

Nov 14, 2019, 16:05 ET

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2020 ended September 30, 2019.

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Platform revenue up 45% to $856,000, with a 34% increase in total Platform deployments to 320. Annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.5 million.
  • Transaction revenue increased 6% to $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million, with customer count up to 1,134 compared to 1,084.
  • Total gross margin up 250 basis points to 30.5%.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million, or $nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share.

Management Commentary

"We got off to a strong start in fiscal 2020 with record gross margin due to both continued progress in our high-margin, SaaS-based Platform business and a return to growth in our Transaction business," said Peter Derycz, president and CEO of Research Solutions. "During our first quarter, we shifted all marketing resources to focus on growing our enterprise customer base through business-to-business campaigns. We also implemented several new strategies to better optimize our lead nurturing practices, which have already been successful in driving conversion.

"Looking forward, we will continue to focus our efforts on marketing our Platform to potential enterprise clients, which we believe gives us the best opportunity to expand our customer base. We remain as confident as ever in our sales team and believe our narrowed focus and new enhancements to lead nurturing will accelerate Platform revenue growth."

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 9% to $7.6 million compared to $7.0 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 45% to $856,000 compared to $589,000 in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to upselling current platform customers and to a 34% increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments from 239 to 320. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue up 43% to $3.5 million (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue increased 6% to $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. Total active customers increased 5% from 1,084 to 1,134, and transaction count increased 7% from 202,000 to 216,000 (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin increased 250 basis points to 30.5% from 28.0% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business and an 80-basis point increase in both Transaction and Platform gross margin. 

Total operating expenses were $2.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily a result of the continued investment in sales and marketing to expand the Platform business, along with greater professional service fees.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million, or nil per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $36,000 compared to $(102,000) in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019, amounted to $5.6 million compared to $5.4 million at June 30, 2019. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Further details about these results are available in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is available in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Peter Derycz and CFO Alan Urban will host an investor conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10007994

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.    

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.researchsolutions.com.   

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 5, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10007994

Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Year-Ago Quarter



Quarter Ended September 30,


2019

2018

Change

%
Change

Revenue:




Platforms

$        856,445

$        589,013

$        267,432

45.4%

Transactions

6,738,668

6,363,508

375,160

5.9%

Total Revenue

7,595,113

6,952,521

642,592

9.2%





Gross Profit:




Platforms

705,975

480,754

225,221

46.8%

Transactions

1,610,560

1,467,201

143,359

9.8%

Total Gross Profit

2,316,535

1,947,955

368,580

18.9%





Gross profit as a % of revenue:




Platforms

82.4%

81.6%

0.8%

Transactions

23.9%

23.1%

0.8%

Total Gross Profit

30.5%

28.0%

2.5%





Operating Expenses:




Sales and marketing

550,349

431,417

118,932

27.6%

Technology and product development

499,191

499,795

(604)

-0.1%

General and administrative

1,231,345

1,118,611

112,734

10.1%

Depreciation and amortization

7,558

11,115

(3,557)

-32.0%

Stock-based compensation

142,672

115,909

26,763

23.1%

Foreign currency translation loss

12,123

4,980

7,143

143.4%

Total Operating Expenses

2,443,238

2,181,827

261,411

12.0%

Income (loss) from operations

(126,703)

(233,872)

107,169

45.8%





Other Income (Expenses):




Interest expense

-

-

-

Other income (expense)

25,549

23,485

2,064

8.8%

Provision for income taxes

(6,494)

(9,221)

2,727

29.6%

Gain on sale of disc'd operations

26,191

41,720

(15,529)

-37.2%

Total Other Income (Expenses):

45,246

55,984

(10,738)

-19.2%

Net income (loss)

$         (81,457)

$      (177,888)

96,431

54.2%





Adjusted EBITDA

$          35,650

$      (101,868)

$        137,518

135.0%





Platforms:




ARR (Annual recurring revenue)

$     3,498,369

$    2,448,293

$     1,050,076

42.9%

Deployments

320

239

81

33.9%

ASP (Average sales price)

$          10,932

$         10,244

$               688

6.7%





Transactions:




Transaction count

215,780

202,212

13,568

6.7%

Corporate customers

853

845

8

0.9%

Academic customers

281

239

42

17.6%

Total customers

1,134

1,084

50

4.6%

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

Quarter Ended September 30,



2019

2018

Change

Net Income (loss)

$         (81,457)

$      (177,888)

$           96,431

Add (deduct):

-


Other income (expense)

(25,549)

(23,485)

(2,064)


Foreign currency translation loss

12,123

4,980

7,143


Provision for income taxes

6,494

9,221

(2,727)


Depreciation and amortization

7,558

11,115

(3,557)


Stock-based compensation

142,672

115,909

26,763


Gain on sale of discontinued operations

(26,191)

(41,720)

15,529

Adjusted EBITDA

$           35,650

$      (101,868)

$        137,518

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,

June 30,


2019

2019


(unaudited)

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,587,833

$

5,353,090

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $100,110 and $100,175, respectively

4,376,807

4,493,169

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

259,880

323,591

Prepaid royalties

69,699

-

Total current assets

10,294,219

10,169,850







Other assets:





Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $796,199 and $789,788, respectively

28,840

36,828

Deposits and other assets

14,382

14,406

Right of use asset, net of accumulated amortization of $300,290 and $270,777, respectively

162,732

192,245

Total assets

$

10,500,173

$

10,413,329







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

4,886,724

$

4,862,895

Deferred revenue

2,418,795

2,310,206

Lease liability, current portion

131,617

129,187

Total current liabilities

7,437,136

7,302,288







Long-term liabilities:





Lease liability, long-term portion

45,550

79,326

Total liabilities

7,482,686

7,381,614







Commitments and contingencies












Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,441,505 and 24,375,948  shares issued and outstanding, respectively

24,442

24,376

Additional paid-in capital

23,702,212

23,631,481

Accumulated deficit

(20,596,014)

(20,514,557)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(113,153)

(109,585)

Total stockholders' equity

3,017,487

3,031,715

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,500,173

$

10,413,329

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


September 30,


2019

2018





Revenue:





Platforms

$

856,445

$

589,013

Transactions

6,738,668

6,363,508

Total revenue

7,595,113

6,952,521







Cost of revenue:





 Platforms

150,470

108,259

Transactions

5,128,108

4,896,307

Total cost of revenue

5,278,578

5,004,566

Gross profit

2,316,535

1,947,955







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative

2,435,680

2,170,712

Depreciation and amortization

7,558

11,115

Total operating expenses

2,443,238

2,181,827

Loss from operations

(126,703)

(233,872)







Other income (expenses):





Other income

25,549

23,485

Total other income

25,549

23,485







Loss from operations before provision for income taxes

(101,154)

(210,387)

Provision for income taxes

(6,494)

(9,221)







Loss from continuing operations

(107,648)

(219,608)







Gain from sale of discontinued operations

26,191

41,720







Net loss

(81,457)

(177,888)







Other comprehensive loss:
       Foreign currency translation

(3,568)

(4,370)

Comprehensive loss

$

(85,025)

$

(182,258)







Loss per common share:





Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted

$

-

$

(0.01)

Income per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted

$

-

$

-

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

-

$

(0.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

24,095,266

23,644,787

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

