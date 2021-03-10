Research Solutions to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

HENDERSON, Nev., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, announced that it will participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 15-17, 2021. Peter Dercyz, Chief Executive Officer and Alan Urban, Chief Financial Officer will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

To learn more about the conference, please visit www.roth.com. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Roth sales representative.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.researchsolutions.com

