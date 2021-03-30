Researchers Announce "Resurrection" Of Skink Species

The holotype, or single specimen upon which a new description and species name are based, of B. burksi is held in the herpetology collection at Carnegie Museum of Natural History (CMNH).

"We are really lucky here at CMNH to have an incredible collection of 157 holotypes, many from the Philippines," says Jennifer Sheridan, CMNH's Curator of Amphibians and Reptiles. "My collaborators and I have worked on amphibians and reptiles of Southeast Asia for several decades, and I was excited to be invited to be part of this work. Southeast Asia has a high rate of new species description, which means that there are lots of species that haven't yet been officially named and thus, whose conservation status cannot be assessed."

The team confirmed that B. burksi is not only different from B. bonitae, but also confined to the islands of Marinduque and Mindoro, whereas B. bonitae is found on the much larger island of Luzon. "This means that B. burksi actually has quite a small geographic distribution," Sheridan says, "which in turn means that populations on Marinduque and Mindoro are of even greater conservation concern than previously thought."

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,100 islands, is recognized globally as a megadiverse nation and a biodiversity hotspot. This study, and others like it that identify and species-level diversity, will prove critical to developing effective conservation strategies for the Philippines.

