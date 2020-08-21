Reseco Group adds Jason Gard to their Insurance Services Team

Jason brings 25 years of unparalleled expertise in the Insurance Industry and specializes in Employee Benefits . He has been an industry leader in providing innovative self-funding solutions to employers across the country. Jason will be responsible for business development, growth, and strategic initiatives within the organization. With his proprietary solutions, this adds another business improvement resource for Resecō Insurance Advisor's clients.

"We are so thrilled to have Jason join our team," said Steve Tusa, COO of Resecō Group. "With his extensive experience, natural strengths, and ability to increase his client's capital, we know he will accelerate growth throughout our business."

Resecō Group specializes in maximizing client financial outcomes while minimizing associated risks, with services concentrated in Commercial Insurance, Employee Benefits Insurance, Risk Management, Claims Management, HR Solutions, and IT/Cyber Solutions.

For more information about the services Reseco Group offers, visit the website at www.resecogroup.com

