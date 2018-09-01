Resecurity names Ian Cook as Strategic Adviser

According to Steve Katz, who became the world's first CISO in 1994, when banking giant Citigroup (then Citi Corp. Inc.) suffered a series of cyber-attacks from a Russian hacker: "While working with me at Citi Corp, Ian, who is one of the brightest minds I know, and a consummate information security professional, was the first to create a Threat Intelligence Unit using Government intelligence procedures, thereby hugely enhancing the organisation's security."

Ian is also the founder and CEO of Corbels Security Services and is currently focused on monitoring and mentoring Company Information Security Officers (CISOs) in large organizations and providing small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services. He draws on almost three decades of experience in advising major global corporations on strategic security and has held senior technical and management positions at Saudi American Bank, Citigroup, Merrill Lynch, and Barclays. Most recently at Team Cymru, he was awarded the honoured title of 'Team Cymru Emeritus' as a mark of distinguished service.

According to former FBI special agent and diplomat Edward P Gibson: "I have known Ian for nearly two decades, both in my capacity as an FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Assistant Legal Attaché at the American Embassy in London and then as the Chief Cyber Security Advisor for Microsoft Ltd U.K. I have been extremely impressed by Ian's knowledge of technology, forensics, and investigations; and, his compassion for victims. He is not done until the job is done."

Ian is also a long-standing active member of the "Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams" (FIRST), having spent six years on the FIRST Steering Committee. He was the main driver behind the FIRST Best Practice Guide initiative and was Program Chair for the FIRST 2007 Conference. Ian has also played the role of mentor at Cyber London (CyLon), Europe's first cyber security accelerator. Always keen to educate and develop new talent in the industry, he is now a mentor at HutZero, the UK's first cybersecurity bootcamp.

Resecurity President, Charles Yoo, says: "Ian's experience and strategic advice will be invaluable in helping Resecurity focus on providing next-generation endpoint protection platform (EPP) and intelligence-driven solutions to leading Fortune 500 corporations as well as to national governments worldwide. Resecurity is bringing on board industry veterans to accelerate global business development and to strengthen R&D in multiple directions including data science, intelligence and comprehensive enterprise ecosystem protection as key priorities."

