Reser's Fine Foods Temporarily Pauses Operations at Topeka Baked Sides and Entrees Plant

TOPEKA, Kan., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After learning of positive coronavirus cases at the Reser's Fine Foods baked sides and entrées plant located at 3167 SW 10th St in Topeka, KS, we are temporarily pausing operations for up to 14 days to test all employees at that site, starting on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. We are working in partnership with the Shawnee County Health Department, who will handle the testing and we will support contact tracing efforts. Employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits during this time.

When we resume operations, we will continue the supplemental deep cleaning and sanitation measures we added in early March to the regular, thorough procedures at the plant. The wide range of processes and workspace modifications implemented over two months ago to sustain proper social distancing will be maintained, and employees will continue to receive personal protective equipment (PPE) specific to this location's needs.

The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and our entire team is fully engaged in slowing the spread of the virus. We will continue to carefully follow CDC guidance to support our hardworking team members who are committed to providing food to our loyal consumers.

