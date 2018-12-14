Reservations.com Named as One of the Best Places to Work

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Reservations.com a Best Places to Work award. The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Yatin Patel, Co-Founder of Reservations.com. "We recognize that our employees drive the company's growth and success. We will continue to invest in building a stellar pool of talent." "Congratulations to Reservations.com for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company that is on a mission to bring the human-touch back into the world of online travel. Founded in 2014 with a mission to help consumers create memorable booking experiences, Reservations.com has seen rapid online growth in its hotel archives. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including: descriptions, pricing information, and reviews of over 200,000 properties globally in its database. The company is on a journey to change the way the world books hotels. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Manoj Jonna

Reservations.com

+1 (347) 470-8910

Maria Jimenez

Business Intelligence Group

+1 (909) 529-2737

209453@email4pr.com

SOURCE Reservations.com

