Reservations.com Recognized as a 2019 Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservations.com today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven "For All" methodology, Certification confirms 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Reservations.com. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors that are proven to deliver market-leading results and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled for our 2019 Great Place to Work™ recertification," said Mahesh Chaddah, Co-Founder at Reservations.com. "We strive to make employee experience a priority every day. While there is always progress to be made, it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. We look forward to continuing to improve our employee experience to retain top performers, attract excellent new talent, and provide superior service to our customers."

"We congratulate Reservations.com on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

In addition to its second annual Great Place to Work Certification, Reservations.com has also received a 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award, an Inc 5000 award, a 2019 Comparably award for Best Work-Life Balance, four 2019 International Best in Biz awards, a 2019 Orlando Business Journal Golden 100 and Fast 50 award, a 2018 Best in Biz award, and a 2017 Bronze Stevie Award for best hospitality and leisure website,

About Reservations.com

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company on a mission to bring the human-touch back to online travel. Founded in 2014 with a focus on helping consumers create memorable travel experiences, Reservations.com has experienced rapid growth. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into hotels, including: descriptions, pricing information, and reviews of nearly 500,000 properties globally. The company is on a journey to enable customers to not only reserve hotels, but to create memories. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

