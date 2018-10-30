Reservoir Communications Group Expands Public Affairs Team with Susan Awad, Tyler Calnon & Louise Serio

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reservoir Communications Group announced that Susan Awad, Tyler Calnon and Louise Serio recently joined to support the firm's health care advocacy and media relations efforts.

Reservoir Communications Group is a leading public affairs firm focused on supporting clients with their most pressing challenges and opportunities in the areas of advocacy, reputation and organizational brand. The Reservoir team brings extensive experience managing many of the top health care policy and reputation issues over the past two decades.

All three individuals build on Reservoir's knowledge and expertise navigating the complex advocacy and media environment. Awad joins from the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) where she served as both policy advisor and director of advocacy and government affairs. Calnon supported national health care advocacy and reputation campaigns as part of his role at APCO Worldwide. Serio previously served as White House producer for CBS News where she was on the frontlines covering the White House and the Trump Administration.

"Reservoir Communications Group exists to bring the best people and ideas to bear on our clients' work," Robert Schooling, founder and president, said. "From Susan's work responding to one of the nation's most pressing public health crises, to Louise's time crisscrossing the country covering the Administration, and Tyler's support and precision in managing national advocacy campaigns, we are thrilled to have them joining our team."

Awad served in multiple capacities at ASAM before joining Reservoir, including various policy roles for the organization. She began her career at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a Presidential Management Fellow before moving to Sanofi Pasteur, ASAM and APCO Worldwide. She graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in economics and received her master's degree in economics from the University of Virginia.

Calnon began his career at APCO Worldwide, joining the firm in 2013. During that time, he managed national brand and advocacy campaigns for a range of health care clients, including one of the largest health insurance providers in the country. He previously served as an intern for former Rep. Allyson Schwartz as well as Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania. He also was an economic policy intern at the Center for American Progress. Calnon graduated from George Washington University with a master's degree in public policy.

Prior to serving as the White House producer for CBS News, Serio was an associate producer for Face the Nation where she was part of the Emmy-Award winning team responsible for the weekly news program. Serio began her career at CBS News during the summer of 2012 where she supported the network's coverage of the Democratic National Convention. She is a graduate of Vassar College with a degree in American Studies.

