Resgreen Group Makes Disinfection Autonomous with New Wanda SA Self-Driving Robot

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Michigan, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, changed the disinfection industry today with the launch of its Wanda SA, autonomous mobile robot (AMR) that sanitizes everything from hotels and medical offices to restaurants and other businesses. After a quick and easy installation, Wanda SA moves autonomously on her path without requiring human intervention. RGGI introduced Wanda SD earlier this year, which requires a user to guide the vehicle remotely with a smart device.

"Wanda SA is taking disinfection to the next level by making it safe, easy and autonomous," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "The AMR uses either UVC light or a combination of UVC and OZONE to eliminate 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. Sanitization can now be performed after hours and in the dark without employees present - saving time, money and risk of exposure to UVC or OZONE."

Wanda SA uses a combination of sensors and an Intel LiDAR camera to create a 3D point cloud of the environment that needs to be cleaned. The simple installation involves driving the vehicle on its route one time to create a map and identify obstacles. Users can view the map after it is completed and add or erase any temporary barriers.

Wanda SA is highly maneuverable, featuring a 17" x 17" base that can turn on itself, allowing it to fit into tight places. It uses a Robot Operating System (ROS) that can integrate with other ROS systems if needed. In addition, the vehicle's software system sends a text message when sanitization of an area is complete and keeps a running log of where and when all tasks were finished.

"Increased concerns about the spread of germs and labor shortages caused us to speed up delivery of Wanda SA to help both small and large businesses," said Patel. "Our experienced engineering team is working on future developments including frontier exploration that allows the vehicle to create a map without human assistance, a traffic management system that can direct multiple vehicles and the ability to control robots from a VR environment."

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

