RESHAPE powered by Insider announces "A Conversation with President Barack Obama" moderated by Insider Co-founder & CEO, Hande Cilingir

Insider , a leading SaaS company making cross-channel, individualized experiences a reality for B2C brands everywhere, is hosting RESHAPE, a two-day global virtual summit on September 15-16, 2021. President Barack Obama will join Insider's Co-founder & CEO, Hande Cilingir for a live fireside chat on September 15. Reserve your spot here.

The summit will give a powerful platform to 100+ A-list speakers, including Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman at S4 Capital, Gillian Tans, Chairwoman at Booking.com, Patrice Conxicoeur, CEO at HSBC, Carolina Garcia, Global Digitization Manager at IKEA, Tamara Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at GSK Consumer Health, Deepak Subramanian, VP Homecare at Unilever and Daisy Auger-Domíngue, Chief People Officer at VICE Media.

RESHAPE will host 60+ uncommon sessions across 4 stages on leadership, customer experience, digital transformation, sustainability, and diversity & inclusion.

"RESHAPE will bring one of the largest and most influential leadership communities together at one of the industry's biggest, boldest and most out-of-the-box conferences with 100+ top C-Level leaders and speakers. In an experience- and meaning-based economy, as leaders we need to learn from each other and focus on building reciprocity between consumers and their brands to pivot forward. This is your chance to share real-life stories of transformation with each other as we learn to navigate paradigm shifts in customer experience, leadership, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion — not only with our minds, but also with our hearts. There is no other iconic leader that represents the notion of RESHAPE better than President Barack Obama and I'm looking forward to having an unfiltered and insightful conversation around leading the change that goes beyond the titles" said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder & CEO at Insider.

About Insider

Insider —one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and orchestrate individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver experiences across channels like Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , Messaging Apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, RCS), Ads , and more.

Recently, Insider has been recognized as a Leader on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines and on G2's Summer'21 report . The company was also recognized on The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 . CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's Co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

