TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reshaped Reality: 50 Years of Hyperrealistic Sculpture, featuring the work of Carole A. Feuerman, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (June 29-Sept. 29, 2019).

The exhibition Reshaped Reality: 50 Years of Hyperrealistic Sculpture displays a unique selection of figurative sculptures by 24 international artists. It is the first exhibition to give a profound insight into the development of the human figure in Hyperrealistic sculpture within the last 50 years.

Resin Polychromed in Oil Paint

From the 1960s and 1970s on, different sculptors got involved with a mode of realism based on the physically lifelike appearance of the human body. By deploying traditional techniques of modeling, casting and painting in order to recreate human figures, they followed different approaches towards a contemporary form of figural realism. The exhibition is the first to reveal five different key issues in the approach towards the depiction of figural realism in order to emphasize how the way we see our bodies has been subject to constant change.

The selection of artworks includes all-important representatives of the Hyperrealistic movement, starting with the early American pioneers like George Segal, Duane Hanson, John DeAndrea and Carole A. Feuerman. Many American and European artists continued to work in this tradition and created their own individual style – Tony Matelli (USA), Maurizio Cattelan (Italy), Berlinde de Bruyckere (Belgium) and many more. Progressive artists working in a Hyperrealistic manner are also coming from Australia — Ron Mueck, Sam Jinks and Patricia Piccinini — and Canada — Evan Penny.

Carole A. Feuerman is one of the founding members of the Hyperrealist movement that began in the late 1970s, continuing into the present. She has taught, lectured and given workshops at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Solomon Guggenheim Museum. In 2011, she founded the Carole A. Feuerman Sculpture Foundation. Her art is included in the collections of the President and Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton, the Frederic R. Weisman Art Foundation, Dr. Henry Kissinger, the Michael Gorbachov Art Foundation, the Malcolm Forbes Magazine Collection, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the State Hermitage in Russia.

This comprehensive selection of artworks coming from all around the world is revealing the multinational character of the Hyperrealistic art movement, which has been continuously developed in contemporary art.

On the occasion of this unique retrospective view on the development of Hyperrealistic sculptures, artworks from all around the world have been gathered in order to present a thorough overview.

