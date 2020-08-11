ResiBuilt Ranked as a Top 10 Private Builder in Atlanta by MetroStudy

Jay Byce, co-founder of ResiBuilt, is extremely proud at how far his team has come in such a short time. "Becoming one of the Top 10 Private Builders in Atlanta is an achievement unto itself and is the culmination of our teams hard work. To do it in two years proves that our buying, building, selling and leasing processes are on point."

ResiBuilt has crafted an appealing brand to buyers and renters interested in living in a single-family home, a type of home that is particularly sought-after in these unprecedented times. The company focuses on building quality homes in desirable areas that are affordably priced, using the most modern, efficient, and customer-focused homebuilding strategies to achieve it.

According to Anthony Stansberry, Director of Sales, "We have built and leased over 300 homes in the past year and still have more than a thousand lots, homes and prospects in the pipeline. We have put in so much effort to achieve this, so it's rewarding to rank within Atlanta's Top 10."

Metrostudy, the definitive authority for residential construction, real estate and housing industry market intelligence, ranks builders by visiting each and every subdivision in person, every quarter, to determine the actual number of starts and move-ins the builder achieves rather than relying on builder surveys.

The team at ResiBuilt is eager to move up in the rankings next year. According to Mr. Byce, "ResiBuilt has aspirations of continued growth both within metro Atlanta and in several other cities across the Southeast. We are committed to building quality homes in highly desirable locations and backing that up with an exceptional customer experience, which for us is the recipe for success."

ABOUT RESIBUILT

ResiBuilt is the new construction and build-to-rent division of RESICAP. Its mission is to build quality homes in desirable neighborhoods at attainable prices, operating a modern and more efficient homebuilding company focused on maximizing value and satisfaction for customers. Core services include land development, architecture, construction management, and new home sales. To learn more about ResiBuilt, visit resibuilt.com.

SOURCE ResiBuilt

Related Links

https://resibuilt.com

