RESICAP Honored As Winner Of Two Gold Stevie® Awards In 2019 American Business Awards®

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

RESICAP, which maximizes the value of single-family assets for institutional real estate investors, has been growing exponentially the last several years with various notable achievements. "Last year the company completed over 6,000 renovations, leased over 5,000 properties, and hired over 535 employees nationwide," said Shameek Agarwal, the company's Director of Business Intelligence, "and at our current rate we are anticipating another big year."

In 2018, RESICAP was recognized as the #1 Fastest-Growing Upper Middle-Market Company in Georgia by the ACG and the company's co-CEOs, Andy Capps and Lance Popp, were recipients of numerous entrepreneurial achievements, including the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for Construction and Real Estate in the Southeast region.

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York City. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About RESICAP

RESICAP is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. To learn more about RESICAP, visit resicap.com.

