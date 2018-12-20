RESICAP Receives AJC Top Workplaces Award for 2nd Consecutive Year

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage, the research partner that administered the survey. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

The award comes hot on the heels of RESICAP's recent expansion at its office location in the central Buckhead business district, with the opening of the 14th floor, including a full game room. Co-CEO Lance Popp exclaimed, "Our employees are at the core of everything we do. The more we support them and the environment they work in, the more our company succeeds and grows."

Free snacks and Starbucks coffee, internal social events, after-work sports leagues, and a 'Never Settle Initiative' are some of the other perks the company offers. As co-CEO Andy Capps said, "We continue to find fresh and innovative ways to maintain a culture where entrepreneurship thrives and employees are excited to come to work each day. We're glad to see the payoff with two years of consecutive Top Workplaces awards."

Justin Yestrumsky, a training specialist at RESICAP, reinforced the CEOs' sentiment and excitement. "There's nothing more fulfilling," he said, "than working at a company where you are not only appreciated, but your voice is always heard."

ABOUT RESICAP

RESICAP is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States. Primary services include acquisition and valuation, construction, maintenance, property preservation, leasing, property management, and dispositions. To learn more about RESICAP, visit resicap.com.

