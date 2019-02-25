Residences at Chestnut Ridge Appoints New Director of Dietary Services

WALLINGFORD, Pa., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Residences at Chestnut Ridge, greater-Wallingford PA's premier choice for personal and memory care, independent living and respite care, has appointed Tonika McClain as the new Director of Dietary Services. McClain brings with her 20+ years of experience in the senior living, hospitality and restaurant industries.

McClain most recently served with Morrison at University of Pennsylvania Hospital and Sodexo at Temple University before joining the Residences at Chestnut Ridge family. She also honed her culinary skills as the Dining Services Coordinator for Quadrangle Senior Living Facility - Haverford, PA. She is a graduate of JNA Institute of Culinary Arts.

McClain is a proponent of introducing residents to foods and diets that may help reduce the risk of dementia and other forms of memory loss. In describing her approach, McClain shares, "my goal is to create brain-healthy menus that will be thoroughly enjoyed by the residents."

Menu plans created by McClain include flavonoids (a group of plant metabolites that may prevent neurodegeneration) such as: apples, blueberries, cranberries, and grapefruit, as well as, flavonoid rich vegetables, such as: asparagus, brussels sprouts, kidney beans, lima beans, cabbage and spinach.





"Our team follows Alzheimer's and dementia research and innovations carefully, shared Managing Partner Michael Eisele. We consistently update activities, menus and care plans in light of new discoveries. Chef McClain shares this commitment through her culinary work and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team."

McClain will lead the 20+ person culinary team at Residences at Chestnut Ridge, serving daily meals to more than 150 residents and guests. She also creates and prepares menus for a variety of social events hosted regularly at the community.

