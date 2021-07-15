Residential Air Purifier Market in the US to grow by USD 632.39 million through 2025|Technavio

Factors such as innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, the increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality, and convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The residential air purifier market size in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Residential Air Purifier Market in the US is segmented as below:

Technology

HEPA



Electrostatic Precipitators



Ionizers And Ozone Generators



Others

Product

Dust Collectors



Fume And Smoke Collectors



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the residential air purifier market in the US in the household appliances industry include Airpura Industries Inc., Alen Corp., AlgenAir LLC, AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Blueair AB, Guardian Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LakeAir, and Rabbit Air. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US size

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US trends

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US industry analysis

Convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the increase in R&D investments and the decrease in profit margin may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the residential air purifier market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air purifier market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the residential air purifier market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential air purifier market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air purifier market vendors in the US

