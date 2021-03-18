Residential Air Quality Control Services Market to grow by $ 1.65 Billion during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The apartments end-user segment will generate maximum revenue in the residential air quality control services market, owing to the rising demand for maintenance and cleaning services in apartments. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growth of the construction sector and rising pollution levels in the region.

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising demand for well-maintained infrastructure

Public awareness about the environmental impacts

Increases the life span and operational efficiency of systems

In addition, the report identifies the increase in investments in the real estate sector as a major trend in the residential air quality control services market. The growing investments in the real estate sector have significantly increased the number of construction activities worldwide. This has increased the presence of pollutants, which is affecting both outdoor and indoor air quality. Besides, residential apartment buildings have centralized heating and cooling systems that are expected to run continuously for long hours without failure. Hence, regular cleaning and maintenance services are necessary to achieve the efficiency of buildings and reduce the cost of repairs. This is driving the demand for residential air quality control services, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market: Key Vendor Offerings

AirDuct Clean LLC: The company offers a variety of solutions for indoor air problems, including energy recovery ventilation, exhaust fans, humidifiers, media filter cleaners, and UV lights.

ALS Ltd.: The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential air quality control test methods, such as formaldehyde testing and mould testing, for both indoor air quality and ambient air quality.

BRE group: The company offers a wide range of air quality testing and advisory services to ensure that the air in and around the residential buildings is of optimum quality and meets regulatory and environmental requirements.

Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of air purifier products such as MC76VVM6, MC70MVM6, and MC30UVM6 for residential end-users.

DuraClean: The company offers general duct system and abatement vacuum systems to remove all the contaminants and air pollutants, including dander, dust, and chemicals present in residential buildings.

Reasons to Buy Residential air quality control services Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air quality control services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential air quality control services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential air quality control services market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air quality control services market vendors

