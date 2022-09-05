Residential Cooking Grills Market, Innovations, and portfolio extensions leading to product premiumization to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential cooking grills market size is expected to grow by USD 1.75 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the residential cooking grills market segmentation by product (gas cooking grills, charcoal cooking grills, and electric cooking grills), application (outdoor cooking grills and indoor cooking grills), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Cooking Grills Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by innovations and portfolio extensions leading to product premiumization. In addition, the growing online sales are anticipated to boost the growth of the Residential Cooking Grills Market.

Major Residential Cooking Grills Companies:

Bull Outdoor Products Inc.

De Longhi S.p.A

Groupe SEB

Koninklijke Philips NV

Modern Home Products Corp.

Newell Brands Inc.

Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd.

RH Peterson Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Wolf Steel LTD.

Residential Cooking Grills Market Segmentation

Product

Gas Cooking Grills



Charcoal Cooking Grills



Electric Cooking Grills

Application

Outdoor Cooking Grills



Indoor Cooking Grills

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Key Residential Cooking Grills Market Trend

One of the major market trends for home cooking grills that are anticipated to have a favorable impact on the sector over the projected period is an increase in online sales. The global business-to-consumer e-commerce market was estimated to be worth USD 3.5 trillion as of 2021.

Several well-known manufacturers of domestic cooking grills, including Weber-Stephen Products, The Coleman Company, Char-Broil, and Napoleon Grills, sell their products through independent online retailers including Amazon.com and Alibaba Group. Consumers of domestic cooking grills may shop online for several reasons, such as the following:

Detailed descriptions of the features, advantages and customer service are offered.

Simple product accessibility and round-the-clock shopping accessibility

Services for quick deliveries

Simple return procedures and warranty support

Residential Cooking Grills Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Australia, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bull Outdoor Products Inc., De Longhi S.p.A, Groupe SEB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Modern Home Products Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., RH Peterson Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sub Zero Group Inc., The Middleby Corp., Traeger Inc., Transform SR Brands LLC, W.C. Bradley Co., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and Wolf Steel LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

