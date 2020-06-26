Residential Demand Continues for HVAC and Plumbing Contractors, While Commercial Demand Begins to Return as Businesses Start to Re-open

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has published a new article on the HVAC industry "Residential Demand Continues While Commercial Demand Begins to Return"

HVAC and Plumbing Contractors have seen increased demand for their services as work from home and stay at home orders have put a strain on residential systems. Some analysts predict that even as movement restrictions are relaxed, many will continue to spend more time at home and as the summer continues it is likely that there will be continued strong demand for HVAC services. Some contractors have also seen an increased emphasis on indoor air quality with more customers inquiring about air filters, scrubbers and ultraviolet lights which can remove irritants from the air.



As more businesses reopen, HVAC and plumbing contractors will see increased demand for maintenance and replacement of equipment. Many businesses that have been closed for months could experience deterioration of HVAC systems due to lack of use. There is also a risk that water left sitting in pipes could contain excessive amounts of heavy metals. As a result, contractors are recommending inspections prior to reopening to ensure that HVAC and plumbing systems are in good working order.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Residential Demand Continues While Commercial Demand Begins to Return"

