Residential Digital Faucets Market to grow by USD 1.99 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential digital faucets market is expected to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Residential Digital Faucets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Digital Faucets Market 2022-2026

Type

Automated



Touchless faucets that use proximity sensors are known as automated faucets. A proximity sensor controls the valve mechanism in automatic household digital faucets. These sensors open the faucet's valve in reaction to the presence of the user's hand nearby and close the valve after a few seconds or when the sensor no longer detects the presence of hands. Most automatic faucets run on batteries and have an active infrared sensor to detect hand movements.



Manual

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 28% of market growth. APAC's primary markets for home digital faucets are China and Japan . The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in other regions. Residential digital faucets market expansion in APAC would be aided by rising consumer spending on bathroom and kitchen remodeling activities over the projected period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Residential Digital Faucets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our residential digital faucets market report covers the following areas:

The increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling, the flourishing residential construction industry, and technological advancements in residential digital faucets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of residential digital faucets might hamper the market growth.

Residential Digital Faucets Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Residential Digital Faucets Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Residential Digital Faucets Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.: The company offers residential digital faucets such as deck-mounted sensor taps, wall mounted sensor taps.

The company offers residential digital faucets such as deck-mounted sensor taps, wall mounted sensor taps. Kohler Co.: The company offers residential digital faucets namely Oblo.

The company offers residential digital faucets namely Oblo. LIXIL Corp.: The company offers residential digital faucets through its subsidiary Grohe.

The company offers residential digital faucets through its subsidiary Grohe. Masco Corp.: The company offers residential digital faucets through its subsidiary Delta Faucet Co.

The company offers residential digital faucets through its subsidiary Delta Faucet Co. Regal Rexnord Corp.: The company offers residential digital faucets such as EZ Gear Driven Camaya Series Deck Mounted Sensor Faucet.

Residential Digital Faucets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential digital faucets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential digital faucets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential digital faucets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential digital faucets market vendors

Residential Digital Faucets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acquaviva India Pvt. Ltd., Bela Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Danube Group, Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Moen Inc., Oras Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., RN Valves and Faucets, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Taiwan Kingbird Enterprises Inc., The Jaquar Group, and Toto Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Automated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bela Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

10.4 CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

10.5 Kohler Co.

10.6 LIXIL Corp.

10.7 Masco Corp.

10.8 Regal Rexnord Corp.

10.9 Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

10.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

10.11 The Jaquar Group

10.12 Toto Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

