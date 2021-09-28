Residential Gutter & Downspout Market Bolstered by Design Trends Favoring Hip Style Roofs

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that the increasing number of new homes built with hip style roofs instead of traditional gable style roofs will bolster residential market gains for gutter and downspout products through 2025:

Hip style roofs slope on all four sides of the home and typically require gutters along each slope, whereas a gable roof only requires gutters on two sides of the home.

As a result, more newly built homes will require greater lengths of gutter and downspout products than their predecessors, boosting new sales and expanding the consumer base for replacement sales going forward.

US Residential Gutter & Downspout Market to Total 1.7 Billion Linear Feet in 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts demand for gutter and downspout products in the US to rise 2.0% per year to $4.1 billion in 2025, driven primarily by increases in residential construction activity. While faster growth will be limited by high levels of pandemic-related spending on homes in 2020 and 2021, advances will be supported by:

the replacement of older or worn roofs, as gutters and downspouts are often replaced as part of roof repair and replacement projects

rising interest in the use of gutters and downspouts to direct water away from basements and building foundations to minimize water damage

expanding use of gutter guards to reduce gutter and downspout system maintenance requirements

Want to Learn More?

Residential Gutters & Downspouts analyzes US demand for residential gutter and downspout (i.e., rainware) products by product, market segment, material, and region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in dollars and in linear feet (excluding hardware and accessories).

Products:

gutters (seamless and preformed)

downspouts (seamless and preformed)

gutter guards (meshes and screens; hood and covers; foams and bristles)

hardware and accessories

Market segments:

new residential

residential improvement and repair

Materials:

aluminum

steel

plastic

copper, zinc, and other materials, such as wood, fiberglass, concrete (Finlock)

Regions:

Northeast (Middle Atlantic and New England)

Midwest (East North Central and West North Central)

South (South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central)

West (Mountain and Pacific)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group