Residential Private Tuition Firm, Tutors International, Announces its Position on Collaboration

Whilst Tutors International is open to collaboration, the effort should be mutually beneficial, not a favour. Without both parties benefiting, there is no incentive to work together. It's also important to reaffirm the obvious position that any individuals in direct competition or exhibiting a conflict of interest, will not be considered for collaborative projects. Likewise, any requests that do not align with Tutors International's ethos will not be engaged with.

As well as providing full-time residential private tuition, Tutors International does philanthropic work via its Mentorship Programme, helping students excel and transform. The company are less motivated to be generous with time and money where only another business or journalist is benefiting.

Founder and CEO of residential private tuition firm Tutors International, Adam Caller, provides further clarity on considerations and criteria for collaboration:

"As companies come out of lockdown, they will be taking stock and rebuilding. There will be lots of benefits from collaboration, which explains the recent increase in requests. The world has just weathered a storm, and in the wake of a storm, people must come together. Tutoring itself is an act of collaboration, so I'm an advocate for collaborative endeavours. Crucially, tutoring is an act of collaboration wherein all parties benefit: the student, the Client, the tutor, and our company. Similarly, any requests for collaboration with us should always offer mutual and equal benefits – not be masked appeals for a favour.

"There have been cases in the past where I have promoted someone or something as an act of goodwill, and there will be occasional cases of that in the future, but I'm far more likely to do that if people are upfront about their request, and don't pretend it's a collaborative act.

"I'm forced to emphasise that if individuals approach us with requests that have very little to offer but a lot to gain, we will decline. If you have an idea or endeavour that can elevate both parties in equal measure, Tutors International is open to collaboration."

