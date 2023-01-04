Residential real estate market in Myanmar 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the residential real estate market size in Myanmar is estimated to grow by USD 181.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Residential real estate market in Myanmar - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Myanmar Residential Real Estate Market 2023-2027

The cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Residential real estate market in Myanmar – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Residential real estate market in Myanmar - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (landed houses and villas, apartments, and condominiums) and mode of booking (sales and rental/lease).

The market share growth by the landed houses and villas segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and the increasing demand for homes have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Download a Sample Report

Residential real estate market in Myanmar – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing residential sector in Myanmar is the key driver in the market.

is the key driver in the market. Growing urbanization and the improving standard of living have resulted in robust growth in the residential sector in Myanmar .

. This is increasing the construction of residential spaces such as single-family homes, condos, cooperatives, duplexes, townhouses, and multifamily residences in the country.

In addition, the growing concept of integrated living is increasing consumer investments in residential spaces that have easy access to modern facilities, including shopping malls with multiplexes, schools, hospitals, leisure clubs, office blocks, and parks.

All these factors are driving the growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar .

Leading trends influencing the market

Technology adoption in the real estate sector is identified as the key trend in the market.

Players in the real estate market in Myanmar are embracing technology to boost productivity.

are embracing technology to boost productivity. Market players are adopting technologies such as smart sensor technology, cloud-based platforms, Big Data analytics, and VR and 3D imaging technologies to efficiently manage workflows and customer relationships.

This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Regulatory uncertainty is identified as one of the major challenges in the market.

It requires a stable regulatory environment for real estate companies to function, operate, and develop real estate infrastructure.

Changing regulatory norms affect the cost, time, risk, and uncertainties associated with development projects.

Government regulators in Myanmar are increasingly passing rules and laws reading the performance and disclosure of real estate assets according to environmental, social, and government (ESG) criteria.

are increasingly passing rules and laws reading the performance and disclosure of real estate assets according to environmental, social, and government (ESG) criteria. This is forcing real estate investors to measure and report their asset's water, energy use, waste, carbon emissions, and climate change risks. These rules are also demanding innovation in the design, development, and construction of new buildings, as well as the renovation of existing assets.

Such challenges are restricting the growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar .

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this residential real estate market in Myanmar report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the residential real estate market in Myanmar and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the residential real estate market in Myanmar

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential real estate market vendors in Myanmar

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The commercial real estate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.37 billion . The growing commercial sector globally is notably driving the commercial real estate market growth, although factors such as the increasing preference for the work-from-home model may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing commercial sector globally is notably driving the commercial real estate market growth, although factors such as the increasing preference for the work-from-home model may impede the market growth. The residential real estate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 514.41 billion . The growing residential sector globally is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as regulatory uncertainty may impede the market growth.

Residential real estate market in Myanmar Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 109 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 181.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.72 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aung Myin Pyae Sone Co., Ltd., Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd., Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc., Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd., Dagon Group, Eden Group, Ever Seiko Co. Ltd., Excellent Fortune Development Group, IME Group, Keppel Corp. Ltd., Marga 23 Investment Ltd., Max Myanmar Group, Myanmar Seilone Group , Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd., and Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on Burma ( Myanmar ) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

( ) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Burma ( Myanmar ) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

( ) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Burma ( Myanmar ): Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

( ): Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Burma ( Myanmar ): Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Residential real estate market in Myanmar 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Residential real estate market in Myanmar 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Mode of booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Mode of booking Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Landed houses and villas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Landed houses and villas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Landed houses and villas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Landed houses and villas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Landed houses and villas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Apartments and condominiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Apartments and condominiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Apartments and condominiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Apartments and condominiums - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Apartments and condominiums - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

7.3 Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Rental/Lease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Rental/Lease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Rental/Lease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Rental/Lease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Rental/Lease - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 53: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 55: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Aung Myin Pyae Sone Co Ltd

Exhibit 58: Aung Myin Pyae Sone Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 59: Aung Myin Pyae Sone Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 60: Aung Myin Pyae Sone Co Ltd - Key offerings

11.4 Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: Ayeryar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc.

Exhibit 64: Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: Beaver Concrete Construction Co., Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Dagon Group

Exhibit 70: Dagon Group - Overview



Exhibit 71: Dagon Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Dagon Group - Key offerings

11.8 Eden Group

Exhibit 73: Eden Group - Overview



Exhibit 74: Eden Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Eden Group - Key offerings

11.9 Ever Seiko Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Ever Seiko Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Ever Seiko Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Ever Seiko Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Excellent Fortune Development Group

Exhibit 79: Excellent Fortune Development Group - Overview



Exhibit 80: Excellent Fortune Development Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Excellent Fortune Development Group - Key offerings

11.11 IME Group

Exhibit 82: IME Group - Overview



Exhibit 83: IME Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: IME Group - Key offerings

11.12 Keppel Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Keppel Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Keppel Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Keppel Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Keppel Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.13 Marga 23 Investment Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Marga 23 Investment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Marga 23 Investment Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Marga 23 Investment Ltd. - Key offerings

11.14 Max Myanmar Group

Exhibit 92: Max Myanmar Group - Overview



Exhibit 93: Max Myanmar Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Max Myanmar Group - Key offerings

11.15 Myanmar Seilone Group

Exhibit 95: Myanmar Seilone Group - Overview



Exhibit 96: Myanmar Seilone Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Myanmar Seilone Group - Key offerings

11.16 Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Shwe Taung Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 104: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 105: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 106: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 107: Research methodology



Exhibit 108: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 109: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 110: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio