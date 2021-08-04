Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe | $ 548.97 Mn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe size is expected to increase by USD 548.97 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
Discover Industrial Machinery industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved functionality and performance with no manual work.
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market In Western Europe is segmented by Product (Vacuum cleaner robots and Vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and Geography (Germany, UK, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe). The increase in the number of pets will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe covers the following areas:
Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Sizing in Western Europe
Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast in Western Europe
Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis in Western Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Dyson Ltd.
- ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
- iRobot Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Neato Robotics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual charging and automatic charging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Vacuum cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vacuum and mop cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dyson Ltd.
- ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
- iRobot Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Neato Robotics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
